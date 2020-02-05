Cyber Tip 1 – Education and Prevention

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the new year comes new apps, Tricia Lykes with Internet Crimes Against Children talks cyber safety.

“One of the things we really want parents to know is too, they need to educate themselves on the apps that are out there. And not just the apps that are out there but how they are being used from the perspective of their, their children, said ICAC Task Force Program Coordinator, Tricia Lykes.

FOX21 Digital Now found a list of apps you may not even know about.

MeetMe – a social app that allows users to meet via messaging.

Kik – allows users to chat anonymously.

Poof – a snapchat knockoff that lets users message other users within visual range.

Calculator/Photo Vault – designed to look like a normal calculator and hide photos and videos.

Communication between parents and young people is more important than ever when it comes to online use.

Lykes stated, “Parents need to talk to their children about the apps they’re using, as well as, kind of learn how to use them by testing these apps out for themselves.”

If you’re unsure where to start there are FREE resources available online like the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, Digital Futures Initiatives, and the National Online Safety.

Parents can go to coloradoicac.com for additional information.