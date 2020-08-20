Cyber Safe: Scammers use spoof app

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community following a rise in spoof scams.

“They might have your actual email address and a bunch of different things, to where they can actually fool you into believing this is a legitimate call when in actuality it is not. It’s a criminal on the other line,” Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.

Criminals are disguising their phone number with a new spoof app, trying to convince the person on the other end to pay up.

“That’s the danger with this app is that they can disguise that and fool a great number of people unless they’re educated with what to look for,” Mynatt said.

If they’re not asking you to hand over money or gift cards, these nefarious individuals may use the phone to get to your computer.

“A lot of the scammers do use text messages, and with those email downloads, they want you to click a link, and not only will the links lead to providing financial or personal information, but also sometimes those links can infiltrate your computer system,” Mynatt said.

If you sense something isn’t right, do not open that link, and hang up immediately.

The sheriff’s office also encourages you to contact them so they can start a case right away. They say their number one goal is to find the scammers and criminals, so they are held accountable for their actions.

Mynatt also said your reports are important even if you don’t suffer a loss, because your information could help catch the culprits and help other victims.