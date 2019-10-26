2nd Annual Cyber Security Summit

COLORADO SPRINGS — The headquarters of the National Cyber Security Center is in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) held it’s second annual Cyber Security Summit to educate for households and businesses alike.

The summit offered many breakout sessions from cyber security simplified, psychology behind cyber security, international compliance, and how to select the right cyber security assistance.

According to the event’s organizer, cyber villains are the biggest threat to businesses. More than 55% of them suffer an attack and only 60% recover, so convincing businesses to be proactive and protect themselves from cybercriminals is one of the most important things for their business.

“People don’t think about getting a security system for their home until they’re robbed, people aren’t thinking about cybersecurity until they’re hacked, so they say what do I do next,” SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier said. “Part of that is cyber insurance, it can save you in recover costs later.”

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center encourages local businesses to contact them because they can help them strategize and grow through consulting, free of charge.