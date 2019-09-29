CVS pulls heartburn drug Zantac from shelves over cancer concerns

The announcement comes following an alert from the FDA. CVS Pharmacy released the following statement September 28th:

“CVS announced today that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health brand ranitidine products until further notice. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen. Consumers seeking alternate therapy to treat their condition should speak with their healthcare provider or a CVS pharmacist.” CVS Health

The company says it will continue to sell other over-the-counter heartburn drugs, including Pepcid and Tagamet.

CVS says its customers can return the products for a full refund.

