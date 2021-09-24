CVS announces availability of COVID Pfizer booster shot to those eligible

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations beginning today, Friday, Sept. 24.

Here are the following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, as per guidance from public health agencies.

“We have the experience, and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, executive vice president and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

Individuals interested in receiving their booster or their initial vaccine are strongly encouraged to make an appointment online here or here to receive the correct vaccine at a convenient time and location.

Each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, not all three.

When scheduling an appointment online, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior. As per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the guidelines.

CVS Health has administered over 34 million COVID-19 vaccines as well as 32 million COVID-19 tests across the U.S.