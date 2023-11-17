(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Like in a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you too can bring home a freshly cut Christmas tree from the great outdoors. All over the country, people can visit specific cutting areas in national parks to find their perfect Christmas tree.

In Southern Colorado, there are two Christmas tree-cutting locations. Partnership and Volunteer Coordinator on the Pikes Peak Ranger District, Josh VonLoh said, “We have two cutting areas this year on the Pikes Peak Ranger District… we’re speaking specifically to the Pikes Peak Ranger District and sort of the Greater Pike and San Isabel National Forest right now.”

In Southern Colorado, there are two locations where people can go to find the perfect Christmas tree.

“We’re very fortunate here in the Pikes Peak region to have national forest access so close,” VonLoh said. “It’s a great time to get families out, do some sledding, have some hot chocolate, and just be a part of their public lands.”

This Christmas season, you can change up how you are getting your Christmas tree and go into the National Parks.

Before you head out, make sure you are prepared and bring both a hand saw as well as some rope to tie up your freshly cut tree.

“Chainsaws aren’t allowed for this particular Christmas tree-cutting program,” VonLoh said. “So, we ask people to bring handsaws and also tie down straps, and rope for the tree. I remember last year seeing somebody that had forgotten their rope and had to duct tape their tree to their car.”

As for what trees are out there, VonLoh shared what people can expect.

“If people [want] that perfect Christmas tree, they need to realize that those come from the Christmas tree lots,” VonLoh said. “This is an opportunity to get out and pick a native tree, and so it’s going to be a little different. It’s going to have character and it’s going to be a great experience.”

Trees you can cut down are exactly what you would find in nature.

For those interested in heading out to the national parks to pick out a tree, they first need to purchase a permit which can be done both online or in person in downtown Colorado Springs. Information on what to bring and specific guidelines for Christmas Tree Permits can also be found here.

VonLoh said permits would begin going on sale online the Friday after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 24 through Dec. 17. People can also pick up a permit in person at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office located at 601 South Weber Street, beginning on Monday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 15, Monday through Friday.