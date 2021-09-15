CUTE ALERT: Orphaned bears have some fun in the sun

The orphaned bear cubs are seen eating apples at the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Wetmore where Tom and Cec Sanders are restoring their natural fear of humans while preparing them for winter hibernation and release into the wild. Photo is courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Tom and Cec Sanders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– At the nonprofit organization Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation, two orphaned babies found in Woodland Park are getting some fun in the sun time.

The two were brought to the center by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

It's #BearBath time at rehab. At the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, where @COParksWildlife sends orphaned cubs to be raised, Tom and Cec Sanders regularly provide their cubs a chance to soak. These cubs were orphaned in Woodland Park. (1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/gK0Raop0gn — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 15, 2021

Enrichment time with the hose offers the bears the chance to learn how to play-fight, a vital play skill that teaches the bears how to defend themselves in adulthood as well as test their strength.

Don't stand too close when it's time to dry off. Vigorous head shakes send water flying. Photos are courtesy of Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation/Tom and Cec Sanders. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/4WOYdvxiVg — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 15, 2021

Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation is an organization that operates on donations from the private sector and has been in operation for 32 years. In 2021, it has taken in 12 orphan bear cubs, 14 fawns, 3 raccoons and 2 badgers.

Bears in Colorado are still in hyperphagia as they are preparing for their winter hibernation. Please take appropriate safety measures to ensure that our local wildlife is protected.

To learn how to safeguard bears in the region, please click here.