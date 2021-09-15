CUTE ALERT: Orphaned bears have some fun in the sun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– At the nonprofit organization Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation, two orphaned babies found in Woodland Park are getting some fun in the sun time.
The two were brought to the center by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Enrichment time with the hose offers the bears the chance to learn how to play-fight, a vital play skill that teaches the bears how to defend themselves in adulthood as well as test their strength.
Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation is an organization that operates on donations from the private sector and has been in operation for 32 years. In 2021, it has taken in 12 orphan bear cubs, 14 fawns, 3 raccoons and 2 badgers.
Bears in Colorado are still in hyperphagia as they are preparing for their winter hibernation. Please take appropriate safety measures to ensure that our local wildlife is protected.
To learn how to safeguard bears in the region, please click here.