(TRINIDAD, Colo) — Friends of Fishers Peak and Trinidad Lake State Parks are sponsoring an event for people to cut their own Christmas trees to reduce fuel at the park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. the first 25 guests can pay $35 to cut a tree at Trinidad Lake State Park. CPW said the event is a fuel reduction effort.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

According to CPW, the guests can cut marked trees only near the Piedmont Group Camping Area. 25 trees are available on a first come, first served basis.