(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced road closure on Saturday morning, Jan. 13.

“Custer Road and Bridge reports that Macy Road is again impassable this morning due to high drifts of snow,” said the CCSO. Colony Road was also closed due to snow drifts.

The roads were scheduled to be plowed and open, according to CCSO.