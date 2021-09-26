CU student not injured after falling into mine shaft

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 19-year-old University of Colorado student fell about 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft on Saturday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

PHOTOS: Hawk rescued after being hit by truck on Highway 24

Rescue crews used utility all-terrain vehicles to reach the mine shaft near the Switzerland Trail off of Forest Service Road 211A after the sheriff’s office received a call about 11:53 p.m..

The uninjured male student climbed out of the mine shaft using a rope system. The rescue took over three hours.

BCSO, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad, Four Mile Fire Protection District, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were involved in the rescue.