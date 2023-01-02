(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The proposed and approved base rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) water and wastewater went into effect on Jan. 1.

In October of 2022 CSU proposed the rate increase to Colorado Springs City Council, proposing a 5% increase to the overall water system rate and a 4% wastewater system rate adjustment. In November City Council approved the rate increase and 2023 budget.

The rate increase will be about $5.21 a month in water for residential customers and $.84 a month in wastewater.

CSU said the increase in rates will help pay for improvements to the aging system.