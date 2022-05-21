COLORADO SPRINGS — About 800 residents are without electric service due to the spring snowstorm, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).
CSU says that crews will work 24/7 to remove tree branches from power lines, restore services and maintain system reliability.
As snow continues through the weekend, CSU advises residents to follow these steps to stay safe:
- Heavy, wet snow may cause damage to tree branches and power lines.
- Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800.
- Monitor outages with the outage map.
CSU warns the public to never attempt to remove lines yourself:
- Electricity always seeks a path to the ground. When you become part of this path, you may be injured or killed. Good conductors include water, your body, tree branches, metal poles and ladders.
- If you see a fallen line, fallen tree limbs, as well as anything they are touching-such as puddles and fences, stay far away. Keep pets and children away too.
- Assume all utility lines are energized.
- Never touch any utility wire, and do not touch anyone who is in contact with an electric wire.
- Keep your distance! Remember the 10-foot rule: When carrying and using ladders and other long tools, keep them at least 10 feet away from all overhead lines – including any lines from the power pole to your home.
- CSU offers free tree trimming around power lines. Call them at (719) 448-4800 before pruning, trimming or cutting down trees that are near overhead lines.
What to do during an electric outage:
- During large storms, when multiple outages and downed lines occur, employees are dispatched to stand guard over downed power lines to protect the public.
- For questions regarding downed tree limbs not in contact with power lines, please contact the City Forestry office.
- Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.