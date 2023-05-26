PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — UCCS sprinter Justice Mendoza not only helped the Mountain Lions set a new program record in the 4×100 relay Thursday, but he broke another one in the 200 meter run Friday.

The redshirt junior clocked a new UCCS record of 20.54 seconds to earn a spot in the 200M final.

“I’ve worked really hard for this moment,” Mendoza said. “I really busted my butt to get here. Went through ups and downs, it was a roller coaster, but it was great to get here. Lane nine was not my favorite drop, but it was great. That was the best performance for sure.

“20.54 was something I did not expect. Overall, I’ve had a lot of good days. This season has been great to me and I want to do more (Saturday).

UCCS also had a 100-meter hurdles qualifier. Junior sprinter Missy Moreni clocked a time of 13.75 seconds to move on to the final.

CSU Pueblo sophomore Helen Braybrook had the best time of any competitor Friday in the women’s 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:09.35.

“I wanted to get through comfortably, and obviously being in the third heat, it was difficult compared to the first heats,” Braybrook said. “I have the altitude at my advantage, so I wanted to use that for the first lap and then just hold on, because I know that mentally I know I can do it.”

CSU Pueblo’s Kaleb Tipton (1:50.31) and Reece Sharman-Newell (1:50.33) basically had the same times in the men’s 800-meter run to advance to the finals.

UCCS redshirt senior Dakota Abbott picked up his third-career outdoor track & field All-American honor.

CSU Pueblo’s Katherine Higgins picked up a Second Team All-American nomination with a 44.74-meter throw in the women’s discus competition, while Mikayla Jones earned a First Team accolade following a 1.71 meter leap in the women’s high jump to finish eighth.