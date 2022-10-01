PUEBLO, Colo. (CSUP Athletics) — The Colorado State University Pueblo football team celebrated Homecoming Weekend in a big way, smashing Fort Lewis 75-3 at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Saturday afternoon.

CSU Pueblo (2-3, 1-2 RMAC) recorded 537 yards of offense including 315 on the ground while also totaling 29 first downs and converting 7-of-8 red-zone attempts.

The Thunderwolves defense tallied a season-high five interceptions and also recorded three sacks.

CSU Pueblo (2-3, 1-2 RMAC) will travel to Adams State for an RMAC matchup Sat., Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. at Rex Stadium in Alamosa.