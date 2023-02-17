(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities will propose energy rate decreases at the Feb. 22 Utilities Board meeting, with the effective rates to take effect in March if approved.

According to CSU, the proposed rates would be 19% lower than average and natural gas would be 23% lower than average. The estimated impact would be approximately $24 per month on the average residential bill said CSU.

As a nonprofit, community-owned utility, Springs Utilities passes fuel costs – up or down – directly onto customers four times a year (typically January, April, July, and October). This decrease is one month earlier than scheduled to help pass on savings to customers sooner, following Utilities Board guidelines.

CSU also shared cold weather tips to help manage electric bill costs: