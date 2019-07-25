CSU Extension Pueblo County celebrates longtime employee

CSU’s Extension Office Pueblo County gave their longtime employee Carol Kuhns the ultimate goodbye. The office threw a goodbye parade to thank her for the past 50 years on Wednesday.

“I had a lot of different positions but I’ve never left the same desk,” Kuhns said.

She’s a jack of all trades but her work with the office’s 4-H Youth Programs will be unmatched.

“I was seven when she started working in 4-H, she is just has a loving and naturing nature and kids respond to her well,” Pueblo County Fair Board’s Thomas Coffield said.

To Carol, it’s all about the kids. Throughout the years, she’s coordinated hundreds of camps, gone to dozens of trips and has seen thousands of 4-H members and their children take part in one of the best youth programs in the nation.

“I just love kids,” Kuhns said.

Many of the kids she’s worked with have grown up to be doctors, lawyers, chefs, and even Miss Colorado.

“I feel good, not sure my husband does it’s a lot of meetings,” Kuhns said.

Her legacy will be remembered.

“It’s wealth and knowledge that will walk out the door,” Coffield said.

However, Carol is excited for the office to enter this new chapter.

“I already have a girl who’s coming into my position, I told her to surround herself with people that know what they are doing,” Kuhns said.

Her dedication to 4-H and Pueblo County Youth earned her the 2018 National Distinguished Service Award, from the National Association of Extension 4-h Agents.