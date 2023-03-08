(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is celebrating National Women’s History Month through exhibits and events featuring local women throughout the month of March.

One exhibit, This Shall Be the Land for Women, highlights women fighting for the right to vote in 1893, which was 27 years before the federal amendment.

For families and children, there is a scavenger hunt to encourage younger visitors to learn about the historical role women held in the Colorado Springs community.

Another interactive exhibit is The Story of Us, which uses a digital map to identify historical locations throughout the city where women fought for the 19th Amendment. Specifically, the map features the history of the five different locations including the National Women’s Party, Gray family home, City Hall, Garden of the Gods, and Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs.

CSPM has a gallery online so you can explore the exhibits in your own free time.

Every Saturday in March, CSPM will hold a history stroll from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where visitors will take a mile stroll through downtown and hear stories of Southern Colorado women’s work, activism, and philanthropy. You can purchase tickets online and it is recommended to arrive 15 minutes early.

On March 11, Sarah Bryn Rickman will be sharing her film Six WAFS Up Close and Personal which highlights six women pilots who flew planes during World War II. Pre-registration is required and more information on the event can be found online.

Throughout 2023, CSPM offers a lecture series that highlight different guests who share their stories and perspective on history in the Pikes Peak region.