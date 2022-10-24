(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they worked on a fire between two unoccupied buildings at East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 23.

CSFD tweeted that they were working on a fire at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night. The fire was between two vacant buildings near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

CSFD said the fire appeared to be an exterior fire that didn’t spread to either building. At around 9:50 p.m., CSFD tweeted that the fire was under control.