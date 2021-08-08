CSPD: Woman attacked, sexually assaulted, and held hostage by ex-boyfriend

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested after police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend, broke into her home, sexually assaulted her, and held her hostage.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Saul Bujanda, 29, and the victim dated for six months before breaking up a month ago. After they broke up, Bujanda began stalking the victim.

Then, on August 6, police say Bujanda broke into the victim’s house while she was gone. Once the victim returned home, Bujanda confronted her about her new boyfriend and attacked her.

Bujanda then forcibly removed the victim from her home and drove her to his residence where he held her against her will for approximately 10 hours.

During that time, police say he sexually assaulted her several more times.

Eventually, Bujanda fell asleep and the victim was able to text 911.

Patrol officers from CSPD arrived on scene and immediately removed the victim from the situation and took Bujanda into custody.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

DVASA was notified and responded to assist with the investigation. Bujanda was booked into the El Paso County Jail after being arrested for First Degree Burglary, First Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Assault and Second Degree Assault.

No bond is currently listed.