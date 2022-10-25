(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Play COS, a community initiative by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) won an award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) at a conference in mid-October of 2022.

The IACP/Walmart Leadership in Community Policing Award, recognizes promising practices that utilize effective and long-lasting partnerships that make communities safer.

CSPD’s Play COS initiative was started in January 2021, and according to CSPD has given away over 3,100 balls to local kids and teens and had 14,000 positive police/community interactions since its inception.

The idea behind Play COS was to improve police and community relations. Play COS allows officers to interact with the community in a simple, and fun way and gives officers the chance to have a positive interaction with community members, according to CSPD.

“Everyone at the CSPD is proud to be honored with this award. With that said, Play COS is not just a CSPD program. This is a community program that we have the privilege of running. Play COS would not have been possible without generous donations from large corporations, small local businesses, and individual community members who all want to make our community a better place. We are all incredibly thankful and humbled to bring this community program to life,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department.