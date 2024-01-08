(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple police cruisers and civilian vehicles were damaged while a suspect tried to run from police on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday, at around 3:30 p.m. officers were attempting to arrest a wanted person in the 800 block of South Circle Drive north of East Fountain Boulevard. While attempting to contact the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Lazaro Garza, in his vehicle he allegedly rammed a police cruiser before trying to leave the scene in his vehicle.

During Garza’s attempted escape he also hit another police cruiser and two citizen vehicles were also damaged, according to CSPD. Garza’s vehicle was disabled from the crashes and officers were able to place him and a woman into custody. Police said both Garza and the woman had felony warrants.

No officers or citizens were injured during the incident, said CSPD.