(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A crash involving a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) patrol car and two other vehicles closed the intersection of North Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards for several hours on Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to CSPD, on Sunday officers were responding to an emergency, traveling north on Powers Blvd. Officers approached the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. They collided with another vehicle that had entered the intersection traveling west on Stetson Hills that was in the right-through lane.

Police said the involved patrol car came to a rest in the southbound turn lane of N. Powers Blvd. having a minor collision with another vehicle that was attempting to turn east onto Stetson Hills Blvd.

The first vehicle that hit the patrol car rolled and stopped on the northwest corner of the intersection. The two occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries due to wearing seatbelts said CSPD. The officer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection of N. Powers Blvd. at Stetson Hills Blvd. was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing but at this time police said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.