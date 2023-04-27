(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has taken one suspect into custody after an overnight shooting in eastern Colorado Springs on Thursday, April 27, where multiple shots were apparently fired toward at least two victims, an apartment, and a vehicle.

CSPD said, on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. police began to receive multiple reports of shots fired in the 3100 block of East Dale Street, between North Circle Drive and Chelton Road. Police received information that two people were allegedly shot at by numerous suspects.

The suspects allegedly left the scene before returning to the area and firing additional shots at the victims.

According to police, at least one apartment and one vehicle were hit by gunfire, while people were inside, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage, and it allegedly rammed another vehicle at the scene, according to police.

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Stetson Hills Division found a black Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage and no license plates. A pursuit started and a tactical vehicle intervention was performed in the 5800 block of Barnes Road at North Powers Boulevard.

According to CSPD, one suspect, who was taken into custody, suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said, “Two suspects are still outstanding, however, there is no known threat to the community at this time.”