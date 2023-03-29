(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman faces careless driving charges after a driver was killed as a result of an unsafe lane change, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

66-year-old Michele Allport of Colorado Springs was charged with Careless Driving Causing Death and Changing Lanes in an Unsafe Manner (Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic), according to police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, officers were called to a fatal crash in the area of northbound I-25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

The investigation determined Allport had changed lanes, cutting off a vehicle. The vehicle then collided with a semi-trailer and the driver was killed as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSPD said this is the eighth fatal crash in the City of Colorado Springs.