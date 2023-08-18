(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two minors in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 15.

Police said on July 15 at around 3:28 a.m. officers were called to the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue east of North Union Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found two people near the sidewalk with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed a sizeable after-hours party was happening in the area where alcohol was being sold and served despite the establishment not being licensed to operate as a liquor establishment, according to CSPD. Detectives responded to the area and assumed the investigation.

In August two suspects in the shooting were identified and arrest warrants were obtained. One minor was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and the second was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Police said because both suspects are minors, their information will not be released.