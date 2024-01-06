(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Department (CSPD) arrested two minors after responding to a call of a woman being shot. CSPD said while trying to locate the suspects they aimed a gun at an officer.

Officers responded to a report from a woman who had been shot near the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Sandpiper Drive, just after 5 p.m. According to CSPD when officers contacted the victim the suspects were close by hidden in a dark wooded area.

Officers did not see the suspects until the minors pointed a laser-equipped handgun at an officer. The suspects ran and one of them dropped the gun according to police.

CSPD says both suspects were arrested and there is no further danger to the community.