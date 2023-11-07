(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two suspects in an overnight robbery off North Nevada Avenue.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at around 12:15 a.m., police were called to the 4200 block of N. Nevada Ave. south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. CSPD said two masked men entered the business and brandished handguns, demanding money. The two suspects left the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers describe the suspects as two men of unidentified race, wearing full face masks. One suspect was described as 6′ and the other was described as 6’5″.