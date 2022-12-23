(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people after a call for service revealed drugs in the home.

According to CSPD on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to Hatch Circle near East Woodman Road and North Union Boulevard, about a harassment call for service. Police found the involved parties had outstanding arrest warrants.

Police say they got consent to search from the homeowner for common areas. Officers found fentanyl and meth, later obtaining a search warrant for the entire residence. After the warrant was obtained, both parties surrendered after K9 warnings were given. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident.