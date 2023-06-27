(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The person of interest in an alleged hit-and-run is being sought by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), which is now asking for the public’s help in locating them.

CSPD said on Friday, May 12 at around 9:38 p.m. police were notified of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 200 block of East St. Elmo Avenue near South Nevada Avenue. The pedestrian was seriously injured and the vehicle left the scene.

The investigation found that the victim was crossing the road when the vehicle traveling westbound hit the victim in the roadway and then left the scene traveling south through parking lots.

CSPD said surveillance video has identified a person and vehicle of interest.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark SUV of unknown make or model that was driven by a white man, 25 to 35 years old, who is 5’8″ to 5’10”, with a medium build, light-colored hair, and sideburns extending to the bottom of his ears.

According to police, the man was last seen wearing a grey “Oakley” t-shirt with a plaid long-sleeve shirt overtop, grey pants, dark shoes, and a dark ballcap with a white logo.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or vehicle, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.