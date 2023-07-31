(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Teen Cadet Program competed at the 2023 Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisors Association of Colorado (L.E.E.P.A.A.C.) conference and won multiple awards.

According to CSPD, the conference included 25 teams of close to 200 cadets from Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, and Texas. Teams competed in several individual and small team competitions and CSPD took home the following awards:

1st place in Crisis Intervention Training

1st place in Traffic Crash Investigation

2nd place in Pedestrian Contacts

2nd place Bomb Threat

2nd place in Family Disturbance

3rd place in Traffic Crash Investigation

3rd place in Suspicious Circumstance

3rd place in the Obstacle Course

4th place Family Disturbance

4th place High-Risk Entry

4th place in Suspicious Person

4th place in Bomb Threat

5th place in Traffic Crash Investigation

5th place High-Risk Entry

CSPD cadets were also awarded the Spirit Award.

CSPD said the Spirit Award is given to one agency by collecting spirit tokens from advisors, and tokens are awarded to the cadets that display the highest integrity, character, empathy, compassion, and care for others that exemplify the spirit of an exceptional law enforcement officer.

CSPD said the cadet program was started in 1917 and has been a source of pride within the law enforcement community. The intent of the cadet program according to CSPD, is to develop young leaders who become active in the community.

According to CSPD, throughout the year, cadets will attend leadership conferences, volunteer at local non-profits, and more, while learning about the role law enforcement plays in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said not all cadets enter criminal justice and the goal of the cadet program is not recruitment, but rather to equip the young community with strong leadership skills and knowledge.