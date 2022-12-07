(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a “swatting” call Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Other police departments reported similar calls across the state and country.

CSPD said, on Wednesday, around 10:25 a.m. officers received a call from an out-of-state number, and police said the caller spoke with a “foreign accent” and claimed to be a teacher at The Colorado Springs School.

The caller allegedly reported an active shooting on campus, and that several students were shot. Multiple officers responded to the call with the first officer arriving on the scene in three minutes.

Officers quickly discovered no shooting had taken place and this was a “swatting” situation. An investigation into the identity of the caller is being conducted.

CSPD said the Denver Police department reported receiving a similar “swatting” call around the same time, along with additional “swatting” incidents reported in Virginia.