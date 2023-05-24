(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle lost control and rolled over into a parking lot in the late evening hours of Tuesday, May 23.

CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. two officers were parked in a business parking lot in the 6000 block of Centennial Boulevard near Ute Valley Park. Police say a vehicle traveling north at an alleged high rate of speed lost control.

The vehicle crossed over the southbound lanes of traffic, hit the curb on the west side of the road, flipped on its side, then hit the police cruiser which caused it to hit another police cruiser next to it.

According to CSPD, the driver and passenger of the rollover vehicle were taken to the hospital and an officer was seen at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.