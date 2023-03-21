(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect after they allegedly threatened to shoot a business owner while using multiple bias-motivated names in the evening of Monday, March 20.

According to CSPD, on Monday, at around 7:02 p.m., police were called to a business in the 300 block of West Uintah Street near I-25. The business owner reported an assault in progress with the suspect threatening to shoot the victim and his family who were on the scene. The suspect left the store but remained in the area.

When an officer arrived, the business owner exited the store to point out the suspect, James Felter, who then began sprinting toward the business owner. The officer moved to block Felter and physically separated the suspect and business owner.

Officers learned Felter had allegedly called the business owner multiple bias-motivated names while threatening to shoot them. Officers did not find a weapon and Felter was taken into custody on multiple charges.