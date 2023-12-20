(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An early morning disturbance on Wednesday, Dec. 20, caused police to create a perimeter and use a drone to locate a suspect, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said that at around 7 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Delta Drive just west of South Academy Boulevard about a disturbance. The officers’ initial information was that the suspect was on parole and armed with a handgun; they had assaulted a victim and were keeping her barricaded in the apartment.

When police arrived at the address, the suspect left the apartment. Police established a perimeter, and additional resources responded, including the CSPD Drone Unit and officers with the Tactical Unit.

The drone found the suspect behind a building, and they were taken into custody. Police said the situation has been contained and there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.