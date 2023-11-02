(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in a homicide that happened on Oct. 7 in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, on Oct. 7 at around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of East Kiowa Street near Wahsatch Avenue about shots fired. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 56-year-old Patrick Hunt, with at least one gunshot wound. Hunt later died from his injuries.

The CSPD Homicide Unit investigated and identified 39-year-old Adrian Smith as the suspect in the case. CSPD said on Monday, Oct. 30 the Colorado Springs Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, arrested Smith.

Smith was taken to the El Paso County Jail and is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.