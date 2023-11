(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a witness reported a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m., police received a call about a shooting in the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, north of East Fountain Boulevard.

Police discovered the suspect had fired a handgun into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured and the suspect, who was known to the victims, drove from the scene.