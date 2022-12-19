(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after a robbery at a business on Austin Bluffs Parkway according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Sunday, Dec. 18 at around 10:45 p.m. CSPD officers were called to a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway north of Barnes Road.

According to CSPD, two suspects entered the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk who complied. Responding officers set up containment causing a brief shelter-in-place in the area. Officers found one of the suspects a few blocks north at the 6100 block of Wheatgrass Drive.

CSPD said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the weapon and money were recovered.