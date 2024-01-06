(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a person was arrested for allegedly starting a fire on the patio of a downtown Colorado Springs business on Friday, Dec. 5.

Just after 10 p.m., the officers responded to a business in the 300 block of North Tejon Street near East Platte Avenue after multiple reports of fires.

Officers located the fire in the front patio of the business. The suspect Hollie Owens was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.