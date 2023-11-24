(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Police arrested a suspect after a disturbance with shots fired in the morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 23 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m. officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road off of South Academy Boulevard about a disturbance with shots fired. Officers contacted a woman who police identified as the victim and a suspect identified as 64-year-old Mark Stethem.

According to Police, due to the nature of the call detectives from the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit responded and took over the investigation. Stethem was taken into custody on charges of Second Degree Assault and Felony Menacing.