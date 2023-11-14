(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect was arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to a disturbance in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday at around 1 a.m. officers were called to the 3800 block of Half Turn Road, south of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. As officers were arriving, one person involved apparently left the area.

As officers continued their investigation, another suspect, later identified as Corey Deshotel, left the apartment involved in the disturbance, racking a handgun and pointing it down the hallway in the direction of officers. Deshotel went back inside the apartment then back into the hallway and was taken into custody without incident.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police said no officers were injured and the handgun was found. Deshotel was arrested for Felony Menacing and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.