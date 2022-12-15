(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants.

According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which is near I-25 and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Officers viewed video surveillance from the hotel and found the room the suspect had entered. An investigation revealed the suspect had other warrants and had been involved in burglaries involving guns.

CSPD said after officers attempted to make contact in several different ways with no success, they obtained a search warrant and with help from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) made entry, taking the suspect into custody without incident.