(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it arrested two people after officers spotted a stolen vehicle that contained AR-15 pistols and a stolen handgun.

CSPD said the stolen vehicle was seen in the 3700 block of Citadel Drive North, near the Citadel Mall at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Officers and a CSPD K9 attempted to contact the three suspects in the car, at which point CSPD said the suspects ran away on foot.

Two of the three suspects were caught and arrested. During a vehicle search, officers found two loaded AR-15 pistols and a stolen handgun.