(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found a truck stolen from Pueblo and located a large quantity of drugs in northeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to police.

CSPD said on Tuesday, at around 1:30 p.m. officers were patrolling a local motel in the 4300 block of Sinton Road near Garden of the Gods Road, allegedly known for stolen vehicles and narcotics activity. Officers found a Dodge Ram pickup truck with registration connected to a wanted fugitive from the United States Marshals Service.

According to police, officers got room information from management and officers went to the associated room. When officers contacted the individuals inside, they learned the Dodge Ram was stolen from Pueblo and officers saw items associated with drug distribution inside the motel room.

Police obtained a search warrant, and after a search of the room, officers found a large quantity of drugs, money, and several firearms.