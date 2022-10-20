(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for two vehicles, that are wanted in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist in September near Palmer Park. At this point, CSPD said that no arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:07 p.m. officers were called to the 3600 block of Maizeland Road, which is between North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the roadway, who was later identified as 33-year-old David Baker of Colorado Springs, by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. CSPD also discovered a bicycle on the road that appeared to have been run over.

Courtesy: David Baker, victim photo provided by family to CSPD

CSPD said the investigation showed that Baker was riding a bicycle west on Maizeland Road from Academy Blvd., “with no visible lights or marking on the bicycle.,” when a vehicle driving westbound allegedly hit Baker and knocked him down in the roadway.

CSPD said the driver turned around and was parked facing east, when a second car traveling east on Maizeland Road apparently hit and ran over Baker, before leaving the area.

Shortly after the second car, police say a third car traveling east on Maizeland Road also allegedly hit and ran over Baker before leaving the area. Police said at this point in the investigation, speed does not appear to be a factor.

According to CSPD, this is the 43rd fatal crash in Colorado Springs so far in 2022. At this same time last year, there were 38 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.