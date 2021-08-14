CSPD still searching for answers 13 years after man was killed at a 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for the person, or persons, responsible for killing a man inside a convenience store in 2008.

13 years ago, police were called to the 7-Eleven on East Fillmore Street around 10:41 p.m. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Andrew Tuncap lying on the floor. He had been shot several times and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite numerous interviews and forensic evidence, police have not identified the shooter.

According to police, although no chargeable suspects have been identified, new information is continually being reviewed and investigated.

If you were a witness or have any information that could help police find answers, you are urged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.