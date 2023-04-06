(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A community member who became a victim of a stabbing after confronting two alleged shoplifters is being called a good samaritan by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said, on Wednesday, April 5 around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to the 6800 block of Crest Hill View near East Woodman Road to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) with a stabbing victim. The stabbing was connected to a shoplifting at the Home Depot at 7120 North Academy Boulevard.

The victim is being called a good samaritan who saw 27-year-old Jeremy McIntyre leaving the Home Depot allegedly with merchandise he had not paid for. CSPD said the victim followed McIntyre away from the store and saw him meeting with 22-year-old Krysten Goodman who also was allegedly in possession of stolen merchandise from the store.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The victim followed both suspects to the area of 6800 Crest Hill View where McIntyre and Goodman were hiding behind a fence. According to police, a fight ensued between the victim and both suspects. McIntyre allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times causing serious bodily injury.

The assault ended when the victim restrained both suspects until others stopped to assist. McIntyre was identified as a prolific shoplifter by investigators.