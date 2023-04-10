(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing that occurred in the 4000 block of Palmer Park Boulevard in the early morning hours of Monday, April 10.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the 4000 block of Palmer Park Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with several stab wounds.

Police said the victim’s injuries were serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.