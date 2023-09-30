(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was found dead after a crash late Friday, Sept. 29, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash happened near Centennial Boulevard and North 30th Street in northwest Colorado Springs. Just before 10:30 p.m. CSPD located a motorcycle in the southbound lanes and the motorcyclist, who died on scene, was found on the shoulder of the roadway.

The investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Centennial when the driver lost control and hit a curb. The rider was ejected and hit a tree.

CSPD said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.