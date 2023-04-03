(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in the hospital after his go-kart flipped while being towed by a truck on Constitution Avenue and North Chelton Road, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday, April 2 around 1:40 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Constitution Ave. and N. Chelton Rd, about a crash where a go-kart hit a truck.

A witness told police that the go-kart rider was picked up by the truck and left the scene.

Police were able to locate the truck in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, near North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Ave. The go-kart rider was found and taken to the hospital.

The investigation revealed the go-kart was being towed by the truck when the go-kart flipped and caused serious injury to the man riding.

Police said speed and drugs are suspected of being factors in the crash.