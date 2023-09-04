(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim is in critical but stable condition after an overnight shooting on Monday, Sept. 4 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday, at around 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Galley Road, near North Circle Drive.

When officers arrived they found a victim in the roadway, who had been shot several times. Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.